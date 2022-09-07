Lager Market Insights 2022-2030 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Size, Type, Current Trends

The global lager market size was US$ 307.1 billion in 2021. The global lager market is projected to grow to US$ 400 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue of the lager market has declined dramatically. Various industries went under complete lockdown, which continued for more than a year. Moreover, people became more health conscious, which reduced the rate of alcohol consumption. As a result, the demand for lager decreased substantially. Moreover, prolonged lockdown periods banned the import and export of lager. Hotels, bars, and restaurants closed their doors to abide by the rules. Retail stores also started operating on limited time schedules, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the global lager market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising awareness about the health benefits of lager will primarily drive the growth of the global market. Beer is low in calories, high in carbohydrates, and free of fat, and cholesterol. Moreover, it is rich in vitamins, proteins, and natural antioxidants. These dietary qualities enhance muscle repair and the prevention of cardiovascular problems. Additionally, they aid in lowering cholesterol and raising HDL in the body. Thus, it will drive the growth of the lager market during the analysis period. Rising disposable income and the growing popularity of imported and flavored lager are projected to bring ample growth opportunities for the global lager market during the analysis period.

The market is expected to record potential growth due to the rising number of hotels, bars, and restaurants offering alcoholic beverages. Industry players are also making significant efforts to increase revenue growth. For instance, De Brabandere Brewery and Brindco, one of the well-known importers of alcoholic beverages, collaborated to produce a premium beer “hopper” in November 2018.

On the flip side, the growing demand for substitutes such as vodka, whiskey, rum, and gin, may limit the growth of the global lager market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to emerge as the largest market for lager due to the presence of a vast number of industry players operating in the region. Additionally, flavoured lager is gaining significant popularity in the countries like the U.K., Germany, and France. Furthermore, the growing number of hotels, bars, and restaurants in the region is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the global lager market.

The Asia-Pacific lager market is projected to record potential growth due to the rising consumption of lager, increasing disposable income, and the presence of lager brands. Moreover, growing interest in imported lagers is projected to bring ample growth opportunities for the market.

Competitors in the Market

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Founders Hill Brewing Co LLC

• Carlsberg A/S

• Diageo Plc

• Lakefront Brewery Inc

• Anchor Brewing Co LLC

• Squatters Pubs

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global lager market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Lager Market, by Product Type

• Premium

• Standard

Global Lager Market, by Distribution Channel

• On-Trade

• Off-Trade

Global Lager Market, by Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global lager market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

