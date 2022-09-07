Organic Chemicals Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2022-2030

The global organic chemicals market size was US$ 10.5 billion in 2021. The global organic chemicals market is projected to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The molecular structure of organic chemicals contains carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and chlorine. Most organic chemicals are natural and can be easily developed through plants or animals.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in chemical production, which apparently affected the organic chemicals segment. The market recorded a sharp fall in terms of revenue due to significant disruptions in the global supply chain. Moreover, the demand for organic chemicals was reduced from various industries like food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the organic chemicals market.

Organic chemicals like acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, formic acid, and fumaric acid are commonly used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetic industries. As a result, demand for organic chemicals increased from a variety of end-use industries during the global pandemic. Organic Chemicals producers have kept their facilities running with a limited workforce in order to meet the increased demand from end-users. Apart form that, the market faced various challenges related to the procurement of raw materials, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the global organic chemicals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific organic chemicals market is projected to hold the highest market share due to the massive domestic production of organic chemicals in the region. Additionally, the presence of a large number of key producers in the region is projected to bring ample growth opportunities for the organic chemicals market during the analysis period. Moreover, the growing understanding of the health benefits of organic chemicals and lenient government regulations related to their use is projected to propel this regional market forward.

Europe is projected to hold a significant share in the global organic chemicals market after North America. It is attributed to the steady supply of raw materials, growing urbanization, and the strong foothold of various organic chemical producers, such as BASF SE (Germany) in the region.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for organic chemicals from the food and beverage sector is expected to drive the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Because of their abilities as antioxidants and preservatives, organic chemicals are frequently used in the food and beverage sector. Additionally, there is a rising market for foods made using softer processes like heat, salt, sugar, and chemicals. Additionally, organic chemics are potentially beneficial to halt the development of hazardous bacteria, which is projected to fuel the growth of the organic chemicals market during the analysis period.

Manufacturers are pouring investments to bring out robust technologies and boost the production of bio-based organic chemicals. Additionally, the growing demand for green and environmentally friendly organic chemicals will contribute to the growth of the organic chemicals market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, volatile prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the organic chemicals market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Cargill (US)

• Eastman Chemical Company (US)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• PPG Industries (US)

• AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

• Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

• China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

• ExxonMobil (US)

• LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands)

• Ineos (UK)

• Reliance Industries (India)

• The Dow Company (US)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global organic chemicals market segmentation focuses on Source, Type, Application, and Region.

By Source

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Type

• Aliphatic

• Aromatics

• Carbonyls

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Agrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Plastics & Polymers

By Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

