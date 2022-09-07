Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global prepacked chromatography columns market size was US$ 2301.1 million in 2021. The global prepacked chromatography columns market is projected to grow to US$ 4010.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period; 2022-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the prepacked chromatography columns market due to the growth in the efforts to develop effective vaccines and treatments. Additionally, robust analytical methods and efforts to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools have influenced the prepacked chromatography columns market growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, NGL COVID-19 spike protein affinity resin was developed and released by Repligen (US) and Navigo Proteins (Germany).

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising range of technological advancements in prepacked chromatography columns will primarily drive the growth of the global prepacked chromatography columns market during the analysis period. The market is also driven by the increasing deployment of salt-tolerant robust adsorber devices and newer ionic ligand technologies. For example, Bio-Works Technologies (Sweden) unveiled two new resins, WorkBeads NiMAC and WorkBeads Dsalt, in 2020.

Other factors like the growing demand for process development and the availability of cost-effective purification of biological drugs will contribute to the market growth. Additionally, high reliance on chromatography tests for drug approvals is projected to accelerate the growth of the prepacked chromatography columns market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the prepacked chromatography column market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the prepacked chromatography columns market due to the presence of a wide range of well-established research organizations involved in research activities. Further, the growing adoption of prepacked chromatography columns by researchers and the notably growing revenue of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies will contribute to the growth of the prepacked chromatography columns market during the analysis period. Moreover, the growing strategic partnerships between industry players are projected to propel the prepacked chromatography columns market forward. For example, Sartorius AG (Germany) and McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, inked a partnership agreement in 2021 to advance manufacturing processes used for antibody and virus-based treatments.

The Asia-Pacific prepacked chromatography columns market is forecasted to record potential growth due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure. Further, the growing cosmetic industry and developing R&D infrastructure support in the region are expected to bring ample growth opportunities during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Repligen Corporation (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Proxcys B.V. (Netherlands)

• Antylia Scientific (US)

• Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global prepacked chromatography columns market segmentation focuses on Resin, Volume, End-User, and Region.

Global Prepacked chromatography columns, by Resin Type

• Affinity

• Ion Exchange

• Hydrophobic Interaction

Global Prepacked chromatography columns, by Volume Type

• <10 ml

• 10-1000 ml

• >1000 ml

Global Prepacked chromatography columns, by End User

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Research & Academic Research

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Food & Beverage Companies

• Others

Global Prepacked chromatography columns, by Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

