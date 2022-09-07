Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market 2022 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2030

The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market size was US$ 301.1 million in 2021. The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market is projected to grow to US$ 3210.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
An autonomous mobile manipulator robot, also known as AMMR, is a specifically crafted autonomous mobile robot (AMR) used for picking and transferring products. These robots have a smart robotic arm, which eliminates the need for human workers to work.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing demand for automated solutions in the factories is projected to primarily drive the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period. Moreover, other factors like high labor costs, growing demand for productivity, and complex manufacturing processes will offer ample growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period. Further, the shortage of adequate labor and rising demand for automation solutions will bring ample growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period.
Technological advancements in autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) will boost market growth during the analysis period. Further, industry players are fast expanding their reach to increase revenue generation, which will escalate the growth graph of the market. For instance: KUKA AG inked a deal with German car manufacturer Daimler automotive group in April 2021. A four-figure number of robots, linear units, and other KUKA technologies, including controllers and software, are included in the order.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, North America is projected to hold the largest share in the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The growth of the market is attributable to the growing adoption of advanced technologies and rising industrialization in these regions.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) declined dramatically as various industrial activities were put to a halt. However, this pandemic is projected to unfold potential opportunities for the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market in the coming years as companies are becoming more reliant on robots to perform regular operations. Further, the majority of industries are reducing human labor in order to boost productivity in the workspaces, which will drive the growth of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Kuka AG (Germany)
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Fanuc Corporation (Japan)
Staubli International AG (Switzerland)
OMRON Corporation (Japan)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market segmentation focuses on Robot Arm Manipulator Upload, Mobile Base, System, Application, End-Use, and Region.
By Robot arm manipulator payload
Up to 5Kg
5-10Kg
10-15Kg
15-20Kg
20-40Kg
40Kg and Above
By Mobile base/platform
50-100Kg
100-200Kg
200-500Kg
500-1000Kg
1000Kg and Above
By System type
Omni-Directional Manipulators
Differential Manipulators.
By Application
Material Handling & Transportation
Assembly
Welding
Machine Tending and Inspection
Automobile Inspection
Others
By End-use
Logistics & E-commerce
Retail
Electronics and Semiconductors
Automotive
Other Manufacturing
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
