Microgreens Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Regions, Type and Application to 2030

The global microgreens market size was US$ 894.1 million in 2021. The global microgreens market is projected to grow to US$ 2,491 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the study period; 2022-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has significantly upsurged the need for microgreens as the need to look over health increased substantially. As a result, the demand for essential food products like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, basil, etc., increased substantially.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing investments to increase food production will primarily drive the growth of the global microgreen market. The expansion of the microgreen market is also influenced by growing consumer expenditure on high-end food items. Further, the rising consumer knowledge of the health advantages of microgreens, including broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, etc., will contribute to the growth of the microgreens market. Microgreens are rich in nutrients and possess high antioxidant content. Additionally, the growing range of hotels, restaurants, and other food specialty stores, will contribute to the growth of the microgreens market.

The rapidly growing retail sector and rising user base on e-commerce websites are projected to escalate the growth of the microgreens market during the analysis period. The fact that microgreens are essential for health and don’t require additional cooking efforts will contribute to the growth of the microgreens market during the analysis period. On the flip side, the high cost of microgreens may limit the market growth.

Regional Analysis

During the projection period, it is predicted that the microgreen market in the Asia Pacific will expand at the fastest rate. Microgreens can be grown in households with little area in their yards and gardens. These are nutrient-rich and simple to grow. It is particularly true in emerging nations where people have little outdoor and indoor space, like China and India. The increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of eating wholesome food, such as the availability of a high amount of nutrients and antioxidants, is expected to drive the market forward. Further, the working population of the region is fast shifting to new lifestyles, which will drive market growth.

Due to the rising popularity of organic farming and healthy food options, North America is the region with the greatest share of microgreens market. The growth of this region is attributed to the fact that consumers are becoming more aware of organic foods and their health. The sector is expected to benefit from the increasing trend of adding microgreens to salads, along with organic goods.

Competitors in the Market

Aero Farms

Fresh Origins

Gotham Greens

Madar Farms

2BFresh

The Chef’s Garden Inc.

Farmbox Greens LLC

Living Earth Farm

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global microgreens market segmentation focuses on Type, Farming, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

Global Microgreens Market, by Type

Broccoli

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Arugula

Peas

Basil

Radish

Cress

Others

Global Microgreens Market, by Farming

Indoor Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouses

Others

Global Microgreens Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Farmers Market

Others

Global Microgreens Market, by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Global Microgreens Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

