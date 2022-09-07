Resveratrol Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Trend, Key Findings, Prominent Players and Forecast 2030

The global resveratrol market size was US$ 82.1 million in 2021. The global resveratrol market is projected to grow to US$ 139.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Many plants contain a chemical called resveratrol. It is renowned for its anti-aging and antioxidant effects. Resveratrol is frequently found in beauty products and in the making of some medications used to treat autism, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for resveratrol increased significantly as people came more conscious of health. The majority of the population used resveratrol as a natural anti-viral and antioxidant plant polyphenol to strengthen their immune systems. Further, resveratrol was utilized as a robust anti-inflammatory ingredient and to protect against COVID-19 infection. Thus, it significantly boosted the growth of the resveratrol market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for efficient dietary supplements is projected to drive the growth of the resveratrol market during the analysis period. Some of the key factors driving the global resveratrol market include the rising demand for nutritional supplements brought on by lifestyle changes and the rising occurrence of different health problems. Resveratrol is mostly employed in dietary supplements since there is an increase in the demand for natural goods derived from red wine, grapes, and other plant sources. The U.S. Department of Health reports that 86% of Americans utilize dietary supplements in some capacity, which opens doors of opportunities for the resveratrol market.

Growing cases of viral infections are expected to significantly upsurge the demand for the resveratrol market. Moreover, the fact that resveratrol is used as a common food additive and a natural preservative in various food and beverages will drive the resveratrol market forward. Additionally, the rising prevalence of coronary heart disease, excessive cholesterol, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failure is projected to escalate the demand for resveratrol during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the lack of awareness and clinical evidence related to the therapeutic benefits of resveratrol may limit the growth of the global resveratrol market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific resveratrol market is projected to record potential growth due to steeply growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of resveratrol and the steeply rising rate of the aging population. Further, North America is expected to benefit from the resveratrol market due to the rising consumption of resveratrol for strengthening the immune system. Additionally, the growing prevalence of coronary heart disease, excessive cholesterol, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failure are expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the resveratrol market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Volva, Botaniex Inc

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Hubei Sanxin Biotechnology Co ltd

• Resvitale LLC

• InterHealth

• Endurance Products Company

• Shanghai Natural Bio-engineering Co. Ltd

• Xieli Pharmaceutical

• Chemamde

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global resveratrol market segmentation focuses on Product, Form, Application, and Region.

Global Resveratrol Market, by Product Type

• Natural resveratrol

• Synthetic resveratrol

Global Resveratrol Market, by Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Resveratrol Market, by Application

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Resveratrol Market, by Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

