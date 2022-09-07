Taiwan adds 41,021 local COVID cases, 26 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 41,021 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Sept. 7), 275 imported cases, and 26 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 19.2% from the same period last week.

CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said at the daily press briefing that the country has reached an agreement with Moderna Inc. to procure 3 million second-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to combat the Omicron subvariants. The first batch of approximately 2 million doses is set to arrive in late Sept. when the pandemic is expected to peak. The center will also continue to push for more supplies of COVID-19 vaccine from Novartis too, he added.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were no new cases of children developing severe symptoms and suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of Wednesday, 125 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

Local cases

Local cases included 18,739 males, 22,273 females, and 9 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 9,011 cases, followed by 5,684 in Taipei City, 4,995 in Taichung City, 4,638 in Taoyuan City, 2,790 in Kaohsiung City, 2,310 in Tainan City, 1,622 in Changhua County, 1,291 in Hsinchu County, 1,220 in Hsinchu City, 1,017 in Miaoli County, 998 in Pingtung County, 842 in Keelung City, 841 in Yilan County, 790 in Hualien County, 784 in Yunlin County, 601 in Nantou County, 541 in Chiayi County, 375 in Chiayi City, 314 in Taitung County, 190 in Penghu County, 149 in Kinmen County, and 18 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 26 deaths announced on Wednesday included 11 males and 15 females ranging in age from their 40s to 90s, including a man reinfected with the coronavirus. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 25 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 17 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 7 to Sept. 4.

Imported cases

The 275 imported cases included 139 males and 136 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,544,974 cases, of which 5,515,266 were local and 29,654 were imported. So far, 10,141 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.