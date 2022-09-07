Application opens for a seat at Taiwan National Day celebrations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those interested in participating in the National Day celebrations on Oct. 10 can now sign up for a chance to have a seat at the event.

A total of 1,000 seats will be available and applications must be made online between now and midnight on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Only citizens aged 18 or older with a Taiwanese ID are eligible. Winners will be notified via phone and email on Sept. 19 after a draw.

Individuals are reminded to complete the application by clicking a link on a confirmation email. Those selected must bring with them their ID card and the certificate issued, according to the organizers.

Taking place in the square of the Office of the President, the event has expanded seating from 6,000 last year to 10,000 amid boosted vaccine coverage. People should not attend the celebrations if they have developed COVID symptoms including fever, respiratory illnesses, anosmia, and diarrhea.

The organizers unveiled the key visual for the Double Ten Day 2022 on Tuesday (Sept. 6), which features a shield or medal-like design that underlines “national defense” amid geographical tensions. The fireworks display will be held at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum in Chiayi.

Visit the website to sign up.