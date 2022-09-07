Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocks northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted northern Taiwan at 12:50 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the temblor was 19.3 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in New Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taipei City, Keelung City, Hualien County, Hsinchu County, and Taoyuan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.