Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocks northern Taiwan

Level 2 shock waves felt in New Taipei from magnitude 4.1 temblor

  150
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/07 13:03
Map of magnitude 4.1 earthquake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 4.1 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted northern Taiwan at 12:50 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 7), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the temblor was 19.3 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in New Taipei City. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taipei City, Keelung City, Hualien County, Hsinchu County, and Taoyuan City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief
Taiwan donates US$200,000 for Philippine quake relief
2022/08/11 11:38
Taiwan offers help with earthquake rescue efforts in Philippines
Taiwan offers help with earthquake rescue efforts in Philippines
2022/07/28 11:15
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan
2022/07/28 09:11
Magnitude 5.2 quake hits eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 quake hits eastern Taiwan
2022/07/24 09:29
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
2022/07/19 11:17