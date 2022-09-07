Global Smart Factory Market: Future Forecast Assessed on The Basis of How the Market

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Smart Factory Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Global smart factory market is expected to reach $340.4 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.9% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact. Highlighted with 86 tables and 105 figures, this 218-page report “Global Smart Factory Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product (Industrial 3D Printing, Sensors, Machine Vision, Industrial Robots, Industrial Network, Control Devices), Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart factory market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report is built on historical period of 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart factory market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart factory market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, End User, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation

The report can help companies and investors make efficient strategic moves by exploring the crucial information on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions.

Apart from the general projections, our report outstands as it includes thoroughly studied variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timeline for 2020/ 2021

Analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

In light of COVID-19, the report includes a range of factors that impacted the market. It also discusses the trends. Based on the upstream and downstream markets, the report precisely covers all factors, including an analysis of the supply chain, consumer behaviour, demand, etc. Our report also describes how vigorously COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Companies: ABB Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., ATOS SE, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cognex Corporation, Comau S.p.A, Daihen Corp., Danaher Corporation, Ellison Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Epson Robotics, Fanuc Corp., FLIR Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Genmark Automation, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc, Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Konux Inc., Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Metso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Nextnine Ltd, NovaTech Process Solutions LLC, Omron Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Pari Robotics, Rethink Robotics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Staubli International AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Universal Robots, Wipro Limited, Yamaha Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corporation



Based on component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on product

Industrial 3D Printing

Sensors

Machine Vision

– Processors

– Cameras

– Software

– Enclosures

– Frame Grabbers

– Integration Services

– Lighting

– Other Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robots

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Cylindrical Robots

– Delta/Parallel Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Other Industrial Robots

Industrial Network

– RFID System

– Wireless Network

– Wired Network

Control Devices

– Servo Motors and Drives

– Relays and Switches

Based on technology

– Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

– Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

– Plant Asset Management (PAM)

– Distributed Control System (DCS)

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Other Technologies

Based on end user

– Aerospace & Defense

– Oil & Gas

– Automotive

– Metals and Mining

– Food & Beverage

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Semiconductors and Electronics

– Pharmaceutical

– Other End Users

Geographically,

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

