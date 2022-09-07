Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2027.Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is valued at approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

During cell therapy, cells are developed or altered outside the body before being injected into the patient, where they grow into a living drug. During gene therapy, genes are substituted, deactivated or initiated into cells???either outside or inside the body???to treat a disease. Cell and gene therapies are conceived to terminate a disease or overturn its progress instead of simply handling the symptoms. They are often one-time treatments that may lessen the underlying cause of a disease and have the ability to cure certain conditions.

Growing pipeline of cell and gene therapy is also expected to fuel the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market. For instance, A significant number of companies are cooperating with contract manufacturers to produce their drug candidates. CMOs/CDMOs continue to develop their manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand for services. In May 2020, The thermo Fisher Scientific invested a considerable amount of USD 180 Million for the growth of its viral vector production capacity twofold. Also, supportive regulatory bodies are also propelling the market growth for cell and gene manufacturing market growth.

However, technological challenges associated with manufacturing and high cost of manufacturing may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America led the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market and accounted for the greatest revenue share of 43.0% in 2020. A significant number of current clinical trials coupled with the rising commitment of companies in the R&D of gene and cell therapy is the major driving factor for regional market growth. .

In Europe, multiple new cooperative research and innovation projects were launched, under Horizon 2020 initiatives. These projects include viral vector-based gene therapy trials for rare conditions. This is expected to drive the growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services across the European nations. A strong facility network coupled with a strong workforce in European countries is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing(Stem Cell Therapy, Non-Stem Cell Therapy)

Gene Therapy Manufacturing

By Scale :

Pre-commercial/ R&D Scale Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

By Mode:

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

By Workflow:

Cell Processing

Cell Banking,

Process Development,

Fill & Finish Operations,

Analytical and Quality Testing,

Raw Material Testing,

Vector Production,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

