Chinese envoy to Australia says Taiwanese independence advocates to be 'punished'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's ambassador to Australia warned an Australian news station that Taiwanese people advocating full independence from China will be "punished" and that reeducation of Taiwanese after invasion will be an "obligation."

During an interview with Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian (肖千) with the host of ABC's 7.30 program Sarah Ferguson on Tuesday (Sept. 6), Xiao said that there would be three scenarios in which China would be compelled to use force to annex Taiwan. Xiao said the first scenario would be "Taiwan independence secessionists" acting in a way that would lead to Taiwan's secession from China.

The second scenario would be a "major event" that would entail the secession of Taiwan from China. Third, Xiao indicated that China would invade after the possibility of "peaceful unification" had been completely exhausted.

Regarding previous comments about re-educating Taiwanese following annexation by Xiao and fellow wolf warrior diplomat Lu Shaye (盧沙野), China's Ambassador to France, Xiao said that as a "part of the Chinese population," Taiwanese are "obligated to learn the basic knowledge about this country." When asked about how China would go about re-educating Taiwanese "used to free thought," Xiao said that it would be an "obligation" and claimed that it would not be forced.

Xiao added that when Taiwan is "reunited with the Motherland" Taiwan's 23 million people will "receive the education together with the other 1.4 billion Chinese people." Xiao said there is no need for Beijing to "reeducate or educate in (a) different way, this is part (of the) program."

However, Xiao then emphasized that for "those secessionists" it will not be a question of reeducation, "they are going to be punished according to (the) law." Xiao warned that those involved in "splitting Taiwan from China" will be punished in accordance with the law.

When Ferguson asked if this would mean "widespread punishment of the people of Taiwan," Xiao said that it would only be imposed on "a handful of people who have been stubborn to pursue Taiwan independence."