Pirates send suddenly listless Mets to 3rd straight loss

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless New York Mets to an 8-2 loss Tuesday night.

The NL East-leading Mets failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string.

The Mets have lost three in a row for just the third time this season and saw their lead over Atlanta shrivel to a half-game. The Braves played in Oakland later Tuesday night.

Taijuan Walker (10-4) labored through five innings as the Mets lost for the fifth time in his last six starts. Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run home run in the seventh to cut New York’s deficit to two.

Rodolfo Castro hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot that clanged off the foul pole in right field in the third inning to stake the Pirates to a 3-0 lead. Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz had three hits for Pittsburgh, including a 421-foot home run in the eighth that bounced into the Allegheny River.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back in the sixth and surging Tampa Bay beat Boston.

The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4 1/4 games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early Tuesday, six pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Garrett Cleavinger (1-1) allowed one hit during a scoreless third and fourth to get his first win since June 20, 2021.

Boston's Triston Casas hit his first major league homer. Rich Hill (6-6) was the loser.

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura’s single to send Philadelphia over the Marlins.

Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies. They rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Giants.

Anderson drove in both runs for the Marlins. Miami lost its eighth in a row.

Tommy Nance (0-3) intentionally walked J.T. Realmuto, and Segura lined a single to right. Harper just beat the throw by Avisaíl García. David Robertson (4-2) was the winner.