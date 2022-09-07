Alexa
French senators arrive in Taiwan, to meet vice president

Delegation on six-day Taiwan visit, marking fourth parliamentary trip within a year

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Editor
2022/09/07 11:34
Five French senators arrive at the Taoyuan International Airport for a six-day visit. 

Five French senators arrive at the Taoyuan International Airport for a six-day visit.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French senatorial delegation led by European Affairs Commission Vice President Cyril Pellevat arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday morning (Sept. 7).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the group’s visit is by the government’s invitation and scheduled from Wednesday to Monday (Sept. 12). Aside from Pellevat, members of the delegation include Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission Vice President Olivier Cadic; Constitutional Law, Legislation, Universal Suffrage, Regulation, and General Administration Commission Vice President Alain Marc; and senators Pierre-Antoine Levi and Brigitte Devesa.

The delegation marks the fourth parliamentary visit since October 2021 and the first European visit since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip in early August. During their stay in Taiwan, the senators will meet Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), and other officials.

MOFA described Pellevat as Taiwan’s longtime friend who greatly supported the country’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly. Though both the French Senate and National Assembly have been on hiatus since March, Pellevat has continued to actively advocate for Taiwan through Europe’s Formosa Club.

MOFA added that Pellevat will discuss issues such as global and Indo-Pacific security, technological innovation, and industry supply chain during his visit, in an attempt to further deepen partnerships between Taiwan and France.

