Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen congratulates new UK PM Liz Truss

Truss says UK 'must ensure that democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves'

  153
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/07 11:10
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

President Tsai Ing-wen (left) and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 6) congratulated Liz Truss on her selection as the U.K.'s new prime minister.

On Monday (Sept. 5), Truss was elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party defeating her rival Rishi Sunak 57% to 43%. Truss on Tuesday then went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to meet with Queen Elizabeth II who officially appointed her prime minister.

Tsai congratulated Truss on being appointed UK prime minister. Tsai then wrote that her administration looks to working with Truss on strengthening the partnership between the two countries "based on our shared values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights."

Truss is likely a welcome new face for Taipei due to her staunch criticism of Beijing stating in a speech in April that China "will not continue to rise if they don't play by the rules." She also emphasized that the U.K. "must ensure that democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves."
Taiwan-UK relations
UK-Taiwan ties
Tsai Ing-wen
Liz Truss
Prime Minister Liz Truss
UK prime minister

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuvalu will remain loyal ally of Taiwan
Tuvalu will remain loyal ally of Taiwan
2022/09/05 12:06
Tuvalu prime minister, delegation on week-long visit to Taiwan
Tuvalu prime minister, delegation on week-long visit to Taiwan
2022/09/03 17:26
Taiwan president, foreign minister resolve to defend country at Czech forum
Taiwan president, foreign minister resolve to defend country at Czech forum
2022/09/03 14:30
India news magazine puts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on cover
India news magazine puts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on cover
2022/09/02 17:48
Taiwan to decide whether minimum wage should be adjusted on Thursday
Taiwan to decide whether minimum wage should be adjusted on Thursday
2022/08/31 18:07