Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen congratulates new UK PM Liz Truss

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Sept. 6) congratulated Liz Truss on her selection as the U.K.'s new prime minister.

On Monday (Sept. 5), Truss was elected leader of the ruling Conservative Party defeating her rival Rishi Sunak 57% to 43%. Truss on Tuesday then went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to meet with Queen Elizabeth II who officially appointed her prime minister.

Tsai congratulated Truss on being appointed UK prime minister. Tsai then wrote that her administration looks to working with Truss on strengthening the partnership between the two countries "based on our shared values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights."

Truss is likely a welcome new face for Taipei due to her staunch criticism of Beijing stating in a speech in April that China "will not continue to rise if they don't play by the rules." She also emphasized that the U.K. "must ensure that democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves."