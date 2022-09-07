Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers in the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet in the northeast section of the zone, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 109 Chinese military aircraft and 30 naval ships around the country. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of three out of eight Chinese military aircraft on Sept. 6. (MND image)