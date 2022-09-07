Avone Beauty Secrets’s First-Ever Non-Invasive Henna Brows Artistry Received 3 Awards By Daily Vanity

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2022 - Avone Beauty Secrets presents their first-of-its-kind Henna Brows Crowning Artistry, a unique non-invasive 3D eyebrow stimulation which has been awarded 3 awards by Daily Vanity – the Editor's Choice, Readers' Choice and Influencers' Choice awards.



As a pain-free alternative to traditional microblading eyebrow embroidery techniques, Avone Beauty Secrets has introduced their Henna Brows Crowning Artistry service for clients to achieve fuller, well-defined brows. Unlike conventional eyebrow henna tinting which may last for only a couple of weeks, the beauty salon's Henna Brows service allow individuals to have natural-looking brows for months. This particular technique utilises various colour shades of henna formulations from Turkey to achieve fine and natural feather-like hair strokes that are delicately drawn on by a professional brow specialist. The process of the Henna Brows Crowning Artistry is similar to that of the other brow embroidery services offered by the company, except that no lesions are caused at all. A professional brow specialist will assess and design the best brow shape and colour according to the client's facial structure, skin tone, skin condition and preferences.



Avone Beauty Secrets is an award-winning beauty salon in Singapore that has been recognised for their revolutionary Korean eyebrow embroidery services that are a result of the comprehensive research the company engaged in together with the International Semi-Permanent Association in Korea. The company offers a range of beauty services, including brow embroidery, lash extensions and lifts, facials, hair treatments, body treatments and even nail services. Avone Beauty Secrets primarily focuses their advertising for their services through YouTube and Google advertisements.



Since their incorporation in 2011, the company has since grown to become one of the leading beauty and wellness service providers in the country. Throughout the years, they have been awarded multiple awards by Harper's Bazaar, HerWorld Singapore, Cleo, Women's Weekly and more. Having recently been awarded 3 awards by Daily Vanity for their Henna Brows Crowning Artistry, the company strives to continue providing quality services for all their clients across their 11 outlets island-wide.



For more information about their Henna Brows services, do visit: https://www.avone.sg/brows-crowning/ and for more details on Avone Beauty Secrets, you can find them here: https://avone.sg/.



