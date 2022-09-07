FastLane Group Launched Partnership Program to Connect Different Cloud Solution and Services Providers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 September 2022 - FastLane Group, is Hong Kong based accounting and corporate services firm that offers a diverse range of professional services including cloud accounting, auditing, company formation HR advisory assistance in Asia, has launched a partnership program to bring together professional skills and resources from its team of experts and its cloud-solution partners such as Xero, Chaser, HubSpot, and Hubdoc.



The program aims to deliver professional corporate services in areas like accounting, audit, tax filing and payroll, to assist the startups and SME community to embrace technology and become paperless in their operations while empowering them with the ability to stay complaint, flexible, efficient and competitive with FastLane’s assistance of moving towards the adoption of cloud-based systems and exclusive offers and discounts offered by FastLane’s partners.



FastLane is actively seeking collaborations with service providers offering cloud-based solutions, including Deel, Yoov and Webjoy Hong Kong. To further reduce clients’ costs while maintaining their efficiency in all aspects of business operations, including accounting, audit, tax filing, human resources and payroll management, FastLane offers exclusive offers, training and discounts to their clients.



In addition, FastLane has been expanding its partnership program and network to support the startup and SME community through their partners in other essential areas such as legal, co-working space, marketing solutions such as Ellalan, Ooosh and Votee.



FastLane Group’s 9-year experience of providing professional advisory and accounting services to SME’s with the use of innovative software like Xero enables the understanding of the financial and cashflow management issues encountered by the SME community, and is eager to help entrepreneurs to be successful while remaining lean and flexible.



FastLane’s professional hong kong accounting services, payroll and cloud solution advisory services can help transform and grow businesses. FastLane offers tailor-made cloud-based solutions by collaborating with cloud-based SMEs to enable SME’s to focus on revenue-driving initiatives and automate operations, rather than on addressing time-consuming, non-core business tasks.



With FastLane Group's continuous effort in seeking partnerships and its emphasis on providing excellent corporate services particularly for SME and startups including hong kong accounting services and MPF and payroll services to start-ups and SME’s, the FastLane team is passionate to guide start-ups / SME’s journey along business success.



To learn more, please visit https://fastlanepro.hk/.



Hashtag: #FastLane

