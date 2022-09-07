Alexa
Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener

By Associated Press
2022/09/07 05:10
Benfica's Rafa Silva, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Ben...
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Benfica and Macc...
Benfica's Rafa Silva, left, is applauded by fans as he leaves the pitch to be substituted by Benfica's Diogo Goncalves during the Champions League gro...
Benfica's Alexander Bah, left, and Maccabi's Suf Podgoreanu compete for the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Benfica and ...
Maccabi's Daniel Sundgren, left, and Benfica's Rafa Silva vie for the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Benfica and Maccab...
Maccabi's coach Barak Bakhar reacts during the Champions League group H soccer match between Benfica and Maccabi Haifa at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, T...
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, right, celebrates with Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League group H soccer...
Benfica's Alexander Bah, left, and Maccabi's Suf Podgoreanu compete for the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Benfica and ...

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago.

Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the 54th to give the hosts the opening win.

Benfica reached the quarterfinals last season after advancing past a group that included Barcelona and Bayern Munich. It defeated Ajax in the round of 16 before losing to eventual runner-up Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

In the other Group H match on Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Juventus 2-1.

Benfica latest signings, American defender John Brooks and German midfielder Julian Draxler, stayed on the bench.

Brooks warmed up to come in near the end of the first half after Nicolás Otamendi got injured, but the team captain stayed in the game.

Benfica started in the third qualifying round for the second straight season.

Maccabi had waited 13 years since its last appearance in the Champions League.

