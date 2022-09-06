Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/06 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 81 54 .600 _ _ 4-6 W-2 46-20 35-34
Tampa Bay 75 58 .564 5 7-3 W-1 45-24 30-34
Toronto 75 59 .560 _ 7-3 W-5 38-29 37-30
Baltimore 71 64 .526 10 5-5 L-3 39-27 32-37
Boston 67 69 .493 14½ 9 6-4 L-1 35-34 32-35
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 69 64 .519 _ _ 3-7 W-1 33-30 36-34
Minnesota 68 65 .511 1 6-4 L-1 40-29 28-36
Chicago 68 67 .504 2 5-5 W-1 34-36 34-31
Kansas City 55 81 .404 15½ 21 4-6 L-1 32-38 23-43
Detroit 51 84 .378 19 24½ 3-7 L-3 30-40 21-44
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 87 48 .644 _ _ 7-3 W-2 44-20 43-28
Seattle 76 59 .563 11 8-2 L-1 35-29 41-30
Los Angeles 59 76 .437 28 16½ 7-3 W-1 30-39 29-37
Texas 58 76 .433 28½ 17 1-9 L-9 28-38 30-38
Oakland 50 85 .370 37 25½ 4-6 W-1 22-43 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 50 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-2 46-23 39-27
Atlanta 84 51 .622 1 +10½ 7-3 W-5 47-25 37-26
Philadelphia 73 61 .545 11½ _ 4-6 L-3 39-30 34-31
Miami 55 78 .414 29 17½ 1-9 L-7 26-38 29-40
Washington 48 87 .356 37 25½ 6-4 W-3 22-47 26-40
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 79 56 .585 _ _ 7-3 L-1 45-23 34-33
Milwaukee 71 63 .530 2 6-4 W-1 35-26 36-37
Chicago 56 78 .418 22½ 17 2-8 L-3 28-38 28-40
Cincinnati 53 79 .402 24½ 19 5-5 W-1 29-39 24-40
Pittsburgh 49 84 .368 29 23½ 2-8 L-4 26-39 23-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 92 42 .687 _ _ 5-5 L-1 47-18 45-24
San Diego 74 62 .544 19 _ 6-4 L-3 35-29 39-33
San Francisco 65 68 .489 26½ 4-6 W-4 37-32 28-36
Arizona 65 69 .485 27 8 8-2 W-2 37-34 28-35
Colorado 57 79 .419 36 17 3-7 L-2 36-33 21-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game