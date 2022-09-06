All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 17 4 9 60 63 21 CF Montréal 16 9 4 52 53 45 New York 13 9 8 47 45 36 New York City FC 13 10 6 45 50 37 Orlando City 12 10 6 42 35 40 Columbus 9 6 13 40 37 31 New England 9 9 11 38 42 42 Cincinnati 9 8 11 38 47 48 Inter Miami CF 10 12 6 36 35 46 Toronto FC 9 14 7 34 47 53 Atlanta 8 12 9 33 41 48 Charlotte FC 10 17 2 32 34 46 Chicago 8 13 8 32 28 38 D.C. United 7 17 5 26 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 19 7 3 60 59 32 Austin FC 15 8 6 51 60 42 FC Dallas 12 8 10 46 43 33 Nashville 12 9 9 45 48 37 Minnesota United 13 11 5 44 44 43 Real Salt Lake 11 9 9 42 38 38 Portland 10 8 12 42 49 47 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 46 42 Seattle 11 15 3 36 40 40 Vancouver 9 13 7 34 32 51 Colorado 8 12 9 33 38 50 Sporting Kansas City 8 15 6 30 33 51 San Jose 7 12 9 30 44 55 Houston 8 16 5 29 36 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 31

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Columbus 1, Miami 0

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Chicago 0, New England 0, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York 0

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0

Nashville 3, Austin FC 0

Sunday, September 4

Portland 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Orlando City at Miami ppd.

New England 3, New York City FC 0

Seattle 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9 a.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.