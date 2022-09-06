Rhodiola Extract Market Size, Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Rhodiola Extract Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Rhodiola Extract Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Rhodiola is a flowering herb that is easily grown in colder regions of Asia and Europe. It is also called as arctic root, king’s crown, golden root and rose root. It is a traditional medicine used to treat anxiety, depression, anemia, headaches, fatigue and other diseases. The global Rhodiola Extract market is being driven by rise in usage to increase productivity by providing resistance to high altitude sickness.

For instance, according to Statista, the population in Canada increased from 36.5 million in 2017 to 37.53 million in 2019; the increase in higher altitude population is expected to drive the market. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase in anxiety disorders. For instance, according to the Statista, the share of population worldwide who suffered from depressive disorders has increased from 7.46 million in 2016 to 7.55 million 2017. Furthermore, the growing trend of using natural dietary supplements and rising demand for herbal medicines will provide new opportunities for the global Rhodiola Extract industry. However, high prices of the extract along with shortage of raw material may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are analyzed for the regional analysis of global Rhodiola Extract Market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to easy availability of raw material and favorable geographical locations in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for organic and herbal medicines and presence and availability of global brands in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Herbo Nutra

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Golden Horizon Technology Co., Ltd.

Xi’an Lanyor Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.Ltd.

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd.

Ningbo J&S Botanics Inc.

Lonza

Martin Bauer Group

Organic Herb Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Powdered

Encapsulated

By Application:

Medicine

Cosmetics

Supplements

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

