3D CAD Software Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global 3D CAD Software Market to reach USD 14.76 billion by 2027.Global 3D CAD Software Market is valued at approximately USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Major growth factors for the 3D CAD software market include increased use in the automotive sector, growing focus on additive manufacturing by manufacturers and the introduction of a cloud-based platform for 3D CAD software.

Numerous companies are shifting towards cloud-based architecture to increase design flexibility and streamline workflows. For example, in October 2019, PTC acquired a Software as a Service (SaaS) product design platform named Onshape Inc. in order to transition to a cloud-based SaaS platform and attract new customers. Furthermore, growing end-uses of 3D CAD software technology in packaging, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sector are expected to propel the market forward in coming years. However, lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down various end-use industries including manufacturing, automation, etc. which has negatively affected the 3D CAD software market. Also, the high cost associated with computer-aided designing may hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global 3D CAD Software market owing to the US government’s support for deploying digitization solution in the manufacturing sector. Also, the presence of major market players is contributing significantly to the region’ market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 attributable to the growth of various end-use industries such as engineering, design and development sectors in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Bricsys NV

Graphisoft

Hexagon AB

Oracle

PTC

Schott Systeme GmbH

Siemens

ZWSOFT Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

AEC

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

