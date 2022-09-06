Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market to reach USD 45.31 billion by 2027.Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market is valued approximately at USD 3.97 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 41.60% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Electric vehicle traction motor uses electricity energy from battery installed in electric vehicle, to provide the required torque for the propulsion of electric vehicle. Rising awareness regarding environment protection is shifting consumer’s focus towards electric vehicle. Rising government funding for the electric vehicle infrastructure, rising sales of electric vehicle around the world and rising research and development in electric vehicle are growing the demand for electric vehicle traction motor.

For instance, according to International Energy Agency, in Europe 363000 battery electric vehicle got registered in 2019 which increased to 747000 registrations in 2020. Also, in China registration of battery electric vehicle increased from 834000 in 2019 to 931000 in 2020. Additionally, in September 2020, South Korean government announced the investment of USD 17 billion to boost the number of electric cars from the current 110,000 to 1.13 million by 2025, and hydrogen vehicles from 8,000 to 200,000. Furthermore, stringent government norms to safeguard environmental sustainability and technological advancements in traction motors for electric vehicle are expected to boost the application of these motors in electric vehicles. Such as, government of United Kingdom has set the target to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040. However, high cost of electric vehicles and lack of charging infrastructure in developing economies such as India may limit the growth during period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the world market among regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to development of manufacturing facilities by industry leaders in the region. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at a fastest pace due to well established charging infrastructure and growing adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zytek Group Limited

Magnetic Systems Technology

Equipmake Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Copper Rotor Induction Motor

Servax

Avid Technology Limited

Retorq Motors Ltd.

ABB Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

