Cloud Applications Market Size, Share, Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Cloud Applications Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Cloud Applications Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Cloud applications are software that are used mainly for data storage and are accessed through the internet, managed by a server and not users’ local machines. These services are beneficial for the companies as they provide huge profits along with reducing the operational costs such as hardware, deploying IT infrastructure, and hiring skilled resources, thus driving the growth of market.

The global Cloud Applications market is also being driven by growing spending by the end users in cloud services. For instance, according to Statista, there has been steady increase in public cloud services end-user spending from 2017 to 2020, which increased from USD 145 Billion to USD 270 Billion respectively. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements, increasing network capability, expanding end users such as supply chain management, banking services and others will provide new opportunities for the global Cloud Applications industry. However, unstable global data privacy laws and insufficiency of resources and expertise may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The global Cloud Applications Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the regional analysis. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to higher penetration rate of internet and presence of leading investors in IT technologies and high number of cloud service providers have stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft (US)

Salesforce (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

Google (US)

Workday (US)

Adobe (US)

IBM (US)

Infor (US)

Sage Group (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Application:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Management (ERM)

Human Capital Management (HCM)

Content Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

