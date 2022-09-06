Glamping Market Size, Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2030

Global Glamping Market to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2027.Global Glamping Market is valued approximately at USD 1.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Glamping is a modern concept of comfortable beds and well-furnished luxury items in a tent, where people get all the luxurious amenities at their adventure camps to enjoy themselves. Growing investment in glamping service providing companies, service portfolio expansion by market players and growing awareness among consumers regarding health are fueling the growth in glamping market.

For instance, in August 2020, Under Canvas announced brand expansion with introduction of two new camps, Under Canvas Acadia in Maine and Under Canvas Lake and Powell – Grand Staircase in Utah to cater the growing demand of outdoor exploration in America. Also, in 2020, Tentrr received an investment of USD 4.6 million from investors including Obvious Ventures, and West. Furthermore, growing influence of social media and rising disposable income is expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in coming years. However, rising popularity of recreation vehicle and busy working life may impact the growth negatively during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Europe is the dominating across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of online services and growing interest of customers of all ages. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growth in tourism sector and rise in disposable income in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Last Best Beef LLC

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paperbark Camp

PurePods

Getaway House, Inc.

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Accommodation Type:

Cabins and Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

By Age Group:

18 – 32 years

33 – 50 years

51 – 65 years

Above 65 years

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

