Counter-IED Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Counter-IED Market to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027.Global Counter-IED Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.64% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The Counter IED System is a system that utilizes improvised devices to detect explosives and explosive components (IEDs). These devices are typically triggered by the operator from a safe distance, such as wristwatches and mobile phones. Educating homeland security personnel, developing new EOD devices, and other approaches are all being used by various countries to improve counter-IED capabilities.

For instance, The Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO) of the United States is involved in advanced technology research and acquisition, as well as developing standards and doctrine and enhancing EOD and IED technical capabilities. As part of its ongoing priority, the US authorized a USD 1.7 billion deal with CACI International Inc to provide deployable analytical operations, intelligence, and training services to the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization in 2017. (JIDO). Furthermore, Technological Advancement in IED Detection Systems and Increasing Terrorist Activities Worldwide propel the market growth further. For instance, as per Statista, Italy experienced 24 terrorist attacks in 2020, the most of any European Union country. France had the second-highest number of terrorist attacks in 2020, with 15, followed by Spain with 9 attacks. However, Protectionist Policies leading to Limited Access to Counter-IED Technologies, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is the leading market share in the counter-IED industry, owing to the high demand for counter-IED equipment in the United States.. The US is educating its troops and law enforcement agencies about how to deal with IED threats, which is a fundamental component of military tactical training. The US also has soldiers stationed in other parts of the world, such as the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, where IEDs present a greater threat to civilians as well as US military personnel.

Major market player included in this report are:

Harris Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Allen-Vanguard Corporation

Raytheon Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Vehicle Mounted

Ship Mounted

Airborne Mounted

Handheld

Others

By Capability:

Detection

Countermeasures

Jammers

Neutralization

Neutralizing Improvised Explosive Devices (NIED)

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

By End user:

Military

Homeland Security

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

