Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market [+USD 767.6 Million Growth] | Revenue by 2031

A motorcycle inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor measures the acceleration, angular velocity, and attitude of a motorcycle. This data is used to improve the rider’s control of the motorcycle. IMU sensors are typically mounted on the frame of the motorcycle. The data collected by the IMU sensor is processed by a computer that uses algorithms to improve the rider’s control of the motorcycle. The IMU sensor can also be used to measure wheel slip and tire traction.

The global motorcycle inertial measurement unit sensors market is expected to grow from USD 272.4 Million in 2021 and reach USD 767.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2021-2030).

The market is growing due to increasing demand for AHRS as OEMs place more emphasis on safety features, improving customer experience and INS system adoption. Additionally, there are a higher number of riders riding motorcycles because of their high disposable incomes and increased purchasing power in different regions like Latin America.

Sensors that measure motorcycle’s inertial measurement unit (IMU), provide data on the movement and orientation of a motorbike. They can be an Attitude Heading Reference System(AHRS) or Inertial navigation Systems (INS). IMUs enable riders to avoid obstacles in their environment, detect motorcycles around them, monitor lean angles and improve cornering performance.

As the world is moving forward to liberalization, privatization, and globalization, international commerce and perhaps corporate activity has grown worldwide. A high degree of competition exists among market players operating in the global Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors market. The market is dominated by a few major players and it is moderately consolidated. As well as new entrants in the Motorcycle Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors market. It focuses on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Bosch Sensortec

Continental

Potential Vendors

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments

LORD Sensing Systems

Murata Manufacturing

Product Type

Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS)

Inertial Navigation System (INS)

OEMs

Aftermarkets

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

