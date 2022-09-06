Motion Sensors Market Size to Grow by USD 2.8 billion with Contribution from North America – Market.us

A motion sensor is a device that detects moving objects, typically people, and triggers an alarm. Motion sensors are used in a variety of security applications, including home security systems, office security systems, and automated teller machines (ATMs). Motion sensors can also be used to detect intruders in other settings, such as retail stores and warehouses.

The Motion Sensor Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.10 billion in 2016 to USD 2.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during the forecast period.

Major factors expected to drive the market include rising demand for automation in material processing across industries, growing medical automatization for reproducibility, accuracy, emerging ecommerce industry, and improved productivity enabled by improved supply chains processes. This report aims to describe, forecast, and define the market for motion sensors based on embedded sensor, motion technology, region, and application.

Market growth is expected to be driven by the development of smart houses and an increase in household applications like automated lighting control and home automation. Market developments will be aided by the rapid growth of tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. Market growth will also be driven by the increasing use of robotics in commercial and household applications. These devices incorporate motion sensors and other sensing technologies.

Major Market Developments

STMicroelectronics introduced LSM6DSOX INEMO in February 2019. This inertial motion sensor has machine learning technology integrated to increase activity-tracking performance and battery life in mobiles.

TDK InvenSense introduced a new line in January 2019 that is high accuracy and improves navigation in tunnels, parking lots, and other high-temperature environments.

Let’s take a glimpse of it one after the other

As the world is moving forward to liberalization, privatization, and globalization, international commerce and perhaps, corporate activity has grown worldwide. A high degree of competition exists among market players operating in the global Motion Sensors market. The market is dominated by a few major players and it is moderately consolidated. As well as new entrants in the Motion Sensors market. It focuses on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Honeywell International

STMicroelectronics

Murata

Freescale Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

Bosch Sensortec

Memsic

Siemens

Texas Instruments

Kionix

Sony

Invensense

What is New for 2022?

– Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

– Market presence across multiple geographies

– Complimentary updates for one year

Market: Segmentation Table

Product Type

Infrared Motion Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Microwave Sensor

Dual Technology Sensor

Tomographic Sensor

Application Insights

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Regional Insights

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

TOC Highlights:

Preface

This segment provides opinions of key participants, an audit of Motion Sensors industry, market outlook across key regions, financial services, and various challenges faced by Motion Sensors market. It briefly introduces the global Motion Sensors market. This section depends on the Scope of the Study and Report Guidance.

Executive Summary

It elaborated market outlook by segmentation in Motion Sensors market. In addition, it also represents the market snapshot covered in the report.

Motion Sensors Market Dynamics [driving factors +restraining factors + recent trends]

This section comprises current market dynamics in the Motion Sensors market. Such as key driving factors, major opportunities areas, restraining factors, & recent trends in Motion Sensors market. It also includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis. This help to identify the key growth factors and challenges in the Motion Sensors market.

Global Motion Sensors market Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast

This chapter comprises the current scenario of the Global Motion Sensors market, including forecast estimation for 2023-2032.

Geographic Analysis

This section has covered in-depth regional market share analysis and carefully scrutinized it to understand its current and future growth, development, and demand scenarios for this market.

Covid-19 Impact

This section briefly describes the positive and negative impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Motion Sensors Market.

Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides price point analysis by region and other forecasts.

Competitive Landscape

It includes major players in the Motion Sensors market. Moreover, it also covers the detailed company shares analysis in the report based on their product’s demand and market served, the number of products, applications, regional growth, and other factors.

Research Methodology

The research methodology chapter includes the following main facts,

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

Conclusion

