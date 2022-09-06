Logistics Software Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.32% | To Touch New Heights – Market.us Research Study

Logistics software is a type of computer program that is designed to help businesses with their supply chain management. By automating the process of tracking and managing inventory, logistics software can help businesses save time and money. In addition, logistics software can also help businesses improve their customer service by providing real-time information on inventory levels and delivery status.

The logistics software market is projected to reach US$ 17.79 Billion in 2030, and register a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period, according to a new Market.us (Prudour Research) study.

There are many benefits to using logistics software, such as time and cost savings, proper labor management and the emergence of digital technologies in developing countries. The market for logistic software is expanding rapidly.

Logistic Software Market Drivers:

The growth of the logistics software market is being driven by its cost-effectiveness, time-savings and efficiency. The adoption of software that facilitates management tasks has increased in recent years as new and more advanced technologies have been developed. The rise of digital technology in developing countries has also boosted logistic software company profits. Online data analysis and pinpoint discrepancies can be detected, as well as dynamic reports that allow for faster adjustments. These features are driving market growth upwards.

Logistic Software Market Restraints:

The coronavirus epidemic has caused a severe shortage in the market for logistic software. The pandemic caused financial losses and disrupted the normal functioning in all sectors. The strict lockdown regulations also caused disruptions in the supply chain and industrial operations. Despite the challenges faced by the market, the increased demand to automate the manual process and adoption of logistic software enabled the logistics software industry a significant rise.

As the world is moving forward to liberalization, privatization, and globalization, international commerce and perhaps corporate activity has grown worldwide. A high degree of competition exists among market players operating in the global Logistics Software market. The market is dominated by a few major players and it is moderately consolidated. As well as new entrants in the Logistics Software market. It focuses on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Fishbowl Inventory

Tipalti

SAP

Aptean

Epicor

Syncron International

IFS AB

Appian

Axway

Magaya Corporation

What is New for 2022?

– Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

– Market presence across multiple geographies

– Complimentary updates for one year

Market: Segmentation Table

Product Type

On-premise Logistics Software

Cloud Logistics Software

Application Insights

Logistics Enterprise

Government

Military

Agriculture

Regional Insights

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Figure:

