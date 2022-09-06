Tropical disturbance could develop into Typhoon Muifa on Friday or Saturday: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical disturbance on the Pacific has a chance to develop into a typhoon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Bureau forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) said that currently there is a tropical disturbance on the Pacific Ocean, and it may develop into a typhoon, CNA reported. Chen added that the forecasts made by two international weather forecast models indicate that the typhoon could form on Friday or Saturday.

If the typhoon forms, it would be named Typhoon Muifa, and its effects on Taiwan would not be clear until Sunday and Monday, according to the forecaster. The typhoon should not affect the viewing of the moon on the Mid-Autumn Festival.

If the typhoon forms, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding its movement, Chen said, per CNA.