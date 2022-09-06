Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical disturbance could develop into Typhoon Muifa on Friday or Saturday: CWB

If typhoon forms, movements remain uncertain

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/06 21:05
Tropical disturbance could develop into Typhoon Muifa on Friday or Saturday: CWB

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical disturbance on the Pacific has a chance to develop into a typhoon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Bureau forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) said that currently there is a tropical disturbance on the Pacific Ocean, and it may develop into a typhoon, CNA reported. Chen added that the forecasts made by two international weather forecast models indicate that the typhoon could form on Friday or Saturday.

If the typhoon forms, it would be named Typhoon Muifa, and its effects on Taiwan would not be clear until Sunday and Monday, according to the forecaster. The typhoon should not affect the viewing of the moon on the Mid-Autumn Festival.

If the typhoon forms, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding its movement, Chen said, per CNA.
Typhoon Muifa
CWB
tropical distrubance
Mid-Autumn Festival
moon viewing

RELATED ARTICLES

Localized heavy rain forecast for Taiwan’s northern coast and east in next two days: CWB
Localized heavy rain forecast for Taiwan’s northern coast and east in next two days: CWB
2022/09/05 21:04
Fireworks to light up skies of New Taipei's Fisherman’s Wharf starting Friday
Fireworks to light up skies of New Taipei's Fisherman’s Wharf starting Friday
2022/09/04 16:59
Taiwan issues land warning for Hinnamnor, predicts increasing strength
Taiwan issues land warning for Hinnamnor, predicts increasing strength
2022/09/03 10:10
Taiwan wants unvaccinated to stay away from Mid-Autumn festivities
Taiwan wants unvaccinated to stay away from Mid-Autumn festivities
2022/09/01 17:39
Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to approach Taiwan on Friday and Saturday
Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to approach Taiwan on Friday and Saturday
2022/08/30 20:55