Medical Electrodes Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global medical electrodes market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global medical electrodes market is projected to grow to US$ US$ 2.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

A medical electrode is a tiny metal plate or needle used in surgery or treatment. A medical electrode transfers electricity from an instrument to the patient. In order to assist in the diagnosis of specific disorders, electrodes also transfer electrical impulses from muscles, the brain, the heart, the skin, or other bodily regions to recording equipment. Electrodes come in a variety of forms, including those used for electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalograms, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and pacemaker electrodes.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing cases of chronic and severe diseases will give an exponential boost to the medical electrodes market. Further, the growing burden of the population on the healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the global medical electrodes market during the analysis period. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is among the leading cause of disability and death globally. Apart from that, other factors like increasing focus on early diagnosis, rising geriatric population, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the global medical electrodes market during the analysis period.

During the projection period, the rise in chronic illness prevalence will considerably drive market growth for medical electrodes. Government restrictions that come with the approval of these devices limit commercial expansion. However, the rising disposable income and increasing rates of neurological and cardiovascular disorders in developing nations like China and India are anticipated to experience exponential growth.

Regional Analysis

By region, North America is projected to highest growth rate in the medical electrodes market due to the growing focus of industry giants on technological advancements. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and growing burden of chronic diseases are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. The region is known for its highly advanced healthcare infrastructure across the globe, which will be opportunistic for the medical electrodes market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific medical electrodes market is projected to record potential growth due to the rising number of private and public health care facilities in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on surgeries reduced dramatically. Healthcare bodies dedicated their facilities to the disease-affected patients in order to cater to the demands of the situation. As a result, the global medical electrodes market recorded significant challenges.

Competitors in the Market

CONMED Corporation

3M Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

Cognionics Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Dymedix

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical electrodes market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Modality, and Region.

By Product Type

Surface Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

By Application

Cardiology

o Stress test ECG

o Neonatal ECG

o Long-term monitoring ECG

o Short-term monitoring EGG

o Resting ECG

Neurophysiology

Electrosurgery

Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)

Sleep Study

By Modality

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs)

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

