Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market 2022: Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2030

The global nuclear medicine equipment market size was US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. The global nuclear medicine equipment market is forecasted to grow to US$ 3.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1154

A subfield of medicine, nuclear medicine, focuses on the analysis of radiotracers used in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Nuclear medicine finds application in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancer, cardiovascular illness, and chronic diseases. Treatments for gastrointestinal disorders, malignancies of all kinds, and cardiovascular diseases involve nuclear medicine technology.

Regional Analysis

Due to the fact that nuclear medicine has experienced rapid expansion in the United States as a result of numerous technological advancements, North America is projected to be the potential region for the global nuclear medicine equipment market. The dominance of North America is also due to the quick development of novel radiopharmaceuticals for medicinal and diagnostic purposes.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine equipment market is anticipated to experience the quickest growth during the projection period. Japan is expected to hold the largest consumer market for the nuclear medicine equipment market. The practice of nuclear medicine is very advanced in Japan, where the frequency of hybrid SPECT/CT exams has significantly increased recently. Furthermore, with rising demand for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease treatment and diagnosis, China and India are fuelling the development of the Asia Pacific market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the nuclear medicine equipment market due to a significant decline in traditional nuclear imaging procedures. Additionally, a substantial decline in the demand for products, such as Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), notably impeded market growth.

Factors Influencing the Market

Nuclear medicine is expected to rise in the coming years due to the fact that the medicine delivers a non-invasive approach to details at the molecular and cellular levels. This sole approach cannot be reproduced through other imaging procedures. Moreover, it helps users detect the presence of disease during the early stages, which favours the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market.

Rising public awareness related to chronic diseases and a significantly growing demand for diagnostic nuclear medicine procedures will potentially boost market growth. Apart from that, growing technological advancements and rising investments pertaining to the development of modern hospitals for advanced facilities will escalate the market growth during the analysis period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1154

Improving healthcare infrastructure and the rising adoption of technologies in modern care hospitals will prompt the demand for nuclear medicine equipment in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Simen Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon Inc

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye GmbH

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

bozlu holding

Nuerosoft Medical Systems

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global nuclear medicine equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1154

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1154

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/