Sachet Packaging Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022-2030

The global sachet packaging market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global sachet packaging market is projected to grow to US$ 14.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Small flexible sealed packets with three or four layers of wrapping are called sachets. Sachet packaging is developed using materials like cotton, aluminium, plastic, cellulosic, and non-plastic. These are a type of compact packaging that is completely sealed on all sides and include items like tea, coffee, detergents, shampoo, mouthwash, ketchup, spices, cream, lubricant, oil, sugar, and sauces in liquid, powder, or capsule form.
Factors Influencing the Market
Compared to large-size packets, sachet packets are less expensive and require less storage space, which lowers the cost of shipping. A low-income group, such as the poor or lower middle class, that are price sensitive and will always prefer a cheaper form of product, is the key focus group for sachet packing providers.
In several industries, including the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, there is a surge in the demand for small and light packaging. Moreover, the growing inclination towards packaged foods, ready-to-eat meals, and instant beverages is also a result of consumer lifestyle changes because they have less time to prepare food. Thus, these elements have increased the demand for sachet packing.
Sachets are widely used for marketing, advertising, and promotional purposes. The growing demand for samples in order to check the product’s quality and reliability is projected to contribute to the growth of the sachet packaging market during the analysis period.
Additionally, an increase in the number of retail industries and expenditures made by the major players to bring eco-friendly packaging materials into the market is projected to contribute to market growth. However, the expansion of the global sachet packaging market is constrained by the availability of substitutes, including flexible packaging and stick packaging.
Regional Analysis
By region, the sachet packaging market share is projected to witness the highest number of opportunities in Asia-Pacific, owing to the large regional population and increasing demand for cost-friendly samples. Additionally, the region is home to a large cosmetics and food & beverage industry, which will contribute to the growth of the sachet packaging market during the analysis period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic has stopped sachet packaging manufacturing due to the worldwide lockdown, which has slowed the expansion of sachet packaging over the past few months. Sales of sachet packaging were already impacted by COVID-19 in the second and third quarters of 2020. Previously, the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, and China were among the nations with the highest demand for sachet packaging. However, as the coronavirus has spread, the demand for packaging decreased in these countries.
Competitors in the Market
Amcor Plc
ProAmpac Holdings LLC
constantia flexibles
Huhtamaki Group
Sonoco Products Company
Mondi Group
Sealed Air
coveris
Clondalkin Group
Syntegon Technology GmbH
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global sachet packaging market segmentation focuses on materials, Size, Application, and Region.
By Material Type
Plastic
Non-Plastic
By Size
1ml – 20ml
21ml – 30ml
Above 30 ml
By Application
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
