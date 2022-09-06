Anticoagulants Market 2022: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2030

The global anticoagulation market size was US$ 20.5 billion in 2021. The global anticoagulation market is projected to grow to US$ 37.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anticoagulants, also considered blood thinners, are chemical substances used to decline blood coagulation and blood clotting. There are several dose forms for oral anticoagulants, including tablet and pill forms as well as intravenous dosing. Some anticoagulants are also found in medical supplies such as blood transfusion bags, dialysis machines, etc.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic affected raw material sourcing, which ultimately influenced the global anticoagulation market. However, the impact remained moderate throughout the pandemic. The patient pool in the hospitals increased substantially. Due to the rapid spread of research, COVID-19 infection is anticipated to have a significant influence on the anticoagulant business. A study by the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs in 2020 said that more than ten clinical trials evaluating the potential of anticoagulants in COVID-19 patients were conducted. Moreover, governments and private bodies started pouring funds into research activities, which significantly boosted the growth of the anticoagulation market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and coronary artery diseases will primarily drive the growth of the anticoagulation market during the analysis period. Deep vein thrombosis, stroke, pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and use of mechanical heart valves are a few of the reasons that call for the addition of anticoagulants. More than 10 million cases of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE) are diagnosed worldwide, with 1 million cases occurring in the US, according to an article published in Endovascular Today, July 2019. Thus, the growing demand for anticoagulation will drive the growth of the global market during the analysis period.

The growing awareness about the potential of anticoagulation and rising reliance on anticoagulants are projected to escalate the market growth. Various organizations are working on bringing advancements in anticoagulation. For instance, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) and the University of Oklahoma are working together on life-threatening blood clots. Moreover, NBCA also published an e-magazine, My Blood Clot, My Life, that throws light on the issues important to clotting and clotting disorders. Thus, the rising awareness about anticoagulation will boost the growth of the anticoagulation market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, stringent regulatory norms may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

During the study period, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share. The market for anticoagulation in North America is being pushed by a rise in cardiac patients, increased awareness of chronic and lifestyle illnesses, new product introductions, and the existence of key companies.

Anticoagulation is frequently used to lower the risk of heart disease because healthcare costs are high in North America.

The region with the fastest growth rate is predicted to be Asia-Pacific because of the factors like rising frequency of chronic diseases, the huge population base, the rise in the number of elderly people, rising disposable income, etc.

Competitors in the Market

Pfizer Inc (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi(France)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global anticoagulation market segmentation focuses on Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Region.

By Drug Class

NOACs

o Eliquis

o Bevyxxa

o Xarelto

o Savaysa & lixiana

o Pradaxa

Heparin & LMWH

Vitamin K Antagonist

Others

By Route Of Administration

Oral anticoagulant

Injectable anticoagulant

By Application

Atrial fibrillation & heart attack

Stroke

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary embolism (PE)

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

