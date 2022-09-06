Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2022-2030

The global Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market size was US$ 1.61 billion in 2021. The global Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market is projected to grow to US$ 2.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1142

The data acquisition technique is used to convert unit signals into digital values. These units can be analyzed and manipulated in a computer system. A hardware element that includes sensors and is connected to a computer makes up a data acquisition system.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing focus on data monitoring will primarily drive the growth of the market. End users of Data Acquisition (DAQ) systems, such as automotive, aerospace, power, etc., are increasingly emphasizing technological advancements in order to increase the quality of operations. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market during the analysis period.

Another factor shaping the scope of the Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market is the growing integration of control systems with DAQ solutions. The integration of these control systems allows real-time control and post-recording display. Further, the advancements in the food and beverage sector are expected to present opportunities for the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market as the adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems are increasing steadily. As a result, it will surge the need for DAQ systems.

5G connectivity and rising emphasis on high-speed communication are projected to present attractive growth prospects for the market during the analysis period. On the flip side, the high cost and complexity of DAQ systems may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The DAQ system market experienced a fall-off as lockdowns have been implemented in certain economies to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. The lockdown directly affected manufacturing activities. The aerospace and defense industries and automobile and transportation industries, which are the major end-users of DAQ system solutions, recorded a sharp fall in terms of revenue. As a result, it hindered the growth of the Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market. Due to the pandemic, more than 25 airlines filed for bankruptcy between April and June, including major Latin American carriers like LATAM Airlines, South Africa Airways, Air Berlin, Fly be, and Miami Air, etc. All of these factors during the epidemic impacted the requirement for DAQ equipment.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1142

Regional Analysis

The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market is anticipated to create sizable revenue throughout the forecast period from several regions. The DAQ system market is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in the Asia Pacific region. Strong government backing for manufacturing and the use of new technologies like AI and IoT, increasing production capacity, and strict regulatory standards governing product testing and measurement will drive the growth of the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

National Instruments Corp (US)

Siemens Digital Industries Software (US)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Spectris PLC (UK)

Emerson Electric Co (US)

General Electric (US)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

Rockwell Automation Corporation (US)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Dataforth Corporation (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

AMETEK, Inc (US)

Graphtec Corporation (Japan)

Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market segmentation focuses on Type, Speed, Application, Vertical, and Region.

Based on Type

Hardware

Software

Based on Speed

High-speed (>100 KS/S)

Low-speed (<100 KS/S)

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1142

Based on Application

R&D

Field

Manufacturing

Based on Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Wireless Communications & Infrastructure

Environmental Monitoring

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1142

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/