Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2022-2030

The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market size US$ 7,989.1 million in 2021. The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market is projected to grow to US$ 20,279.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic was a significant fall off for the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market as the visits to ophthalmologists reduced dramatically. Due to the physically demanding nature of the work, ophthalmologists themselves are also at risk in this situation. Delays in diagnosis also posed a negative impact on the global market. Moreover, experts advised individuals with dry AMD to continue home monitoring and lead a healthy lifestyle, which potentially influenced the market growth. Telehealth emerged as a saviour for the healthcare industry through which professionals carried out general consultations online. Thus, it positively influenced the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of dry age-related macular degeneration will initially boost the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the study period. The market is projected to record potential growth due to the notable growth of the elderly population, which is expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050 from 727 million in 2020, according to United Nations (UN) predictions. As a result, it is projected to contribute to the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period.

Growing healthcare expenditure is projected to escalate the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period. According to Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections, federal health spending in America will rise from 5.4 percent of GDP in 2017 to 6.8 percent in 2028. Thus, the rise in the healthcare budget is projected to drive the growth of the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, failed clinical trials for dry AMD may hamper the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecasted to dominate the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market, owing to the rising disease burden. Moreover, the fact that the prevalence of dry AMD increases with age and majorly affects the 80- to 89-year-old age group will drive the growth of the market as the geriatric population in the region is growing steeply.

The Asia-Pacific dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market is projected to record potential growth due to the rising prevalence of eye disorders and increasing healthcare spending. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that developing nations in Asia-Pacific are home to nearly 90% of the total visually impaired people. As a result, it will upsurge the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Japan)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Bausch Health (Canada)

Alimera Science Inc. (US)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (US)

Ocumension Therapeutics Co. Ltd (China)

Belite Bio Inc. (US)

Kubota Vision Inc. (US)

Iveric Bio (US)

Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd (India)

Yuyang DNU Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market segmentation focuses on Stages, Age Group, Diagnosis, Route of Administration, End-User, and Region.

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Stages

Early AMD

Intermediate AMD

Late AMD

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Age Group

Above 40 Years

Above 60 Years

Above 75 Years

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment

Treatment

o Nutrition Therapy

? Antioxidants

Vitamins

Zinc

Copper

Omega-3 fatty acids

Others

? Others

o Telescopic Lens Implant

Diagnosis

Fluorescein Angiogram

Preliminary Test

Optical Coherence Tomography

Others

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

