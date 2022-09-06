Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2022-2030

The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market size US$ 7,989.1 million in 2021. The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market is projected to grow to US$ 20,279.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1143
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic was a significant fall off for the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market as the visits to ophthalmologists reduced dramatically. Due to the physically demanding nature of the work, ophthalmologists themselves are also at risk in this situation. Delays in diagnosis also posed a negative impact on the global market. Moreover, experts advised individuals with dry AMD to continue home monitoring and lead a healthy lifestyle, which potentially influenced the market growth. Telehealth emerged as a saviour for the healthcare industry through which professionals carried out general consultations online. Thus, it positively influenced the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of dry age-related macular degeneration will initially boost the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the study period. The market is projected to record potential growth due to the notable growth of the elderly population, which is expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050 from 727 million in 2020, according to United Nations (UN) predictions. As a result, it is projected to contribute to the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period.
Growing healthcare expenditure is projected to escalate the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period. According to Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections, federal health spending in America will rise from 5.4 percent of GDP in 2017 to 6.8 percent in 2028. Thus, the rise in the healthcare budget is projected to drive the growth of the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period.
On the flip side, failed clinical trials for dry AMD may hamper the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecasted to dominate the global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market, owing to the rising disease burden. Moreover, the fact that the prevalence of dry AMD increases with age and majorly affects the 80- to 89-year-old age group will drive the growth of the market as the geriatric population in the region is growing steeply.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1143
The Asia-Pacific dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market is projected to record potential growth due to the rising prevalence of eye disorders and increasing healthcare spending. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that developing nations in Asia-Pacific are home to nearly 90% of the total visually impaired people. As a result, it will upsurge the growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Japan)
Allergan plc (Ireland)
Bausch Health (Canada)
Alimera Science Inc. (US)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (US)
Ocumension Therapeutics Co. Ltd (China)
Belite Bio Inc. (US)
Kubota Vision Inc. (US)
Iveric Bio (US)
Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd (India)
Yuyang DNU Co., Ltd (South Korea)
Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. (US)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market segmentation focuses on Stages, Age Group, Diagnosis, Route of Administration, End-User, and Region.
Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Stages
Early AMD
Intermediate AMD
Late AMD
Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Age Group
Above 40 Years
Above 60 Years
Above 75 Years
Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Diagnosis & Treatment
Treatment
o Nutrition Therapy
? Antioxidants
Vitamins
Zinc
Copper
Omega-3 fatty acids
Others
? Others
o Telescopic Lens Implant
Diagnosis
Fluorescein Angiogram
Preliminary Test
Optical Coherence Tomography
Others
(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1143
Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Route of Administration
Oral
Injectables
Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Academic Research Institutes
Others
Global Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1143
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/