Endoprosthesis Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

The global endoprosthesis market size was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global endoprosthesis market is projected to grow to US$ 61.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Endoprosthesis is a treatment that involves implant to replace a joint in the body that has lost functioning capabilities due to damage or illness. Degenerative joint disease, fractures, and malignancies are all common signs that an endoprosthesis should be used.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surgeons had been told to agree to only necessary surgical procedures. The majority of arthroplasty procedures, such as endoprosthesis procedures, were put on halt as they do not fall under the category of necessary surgeries. As a result, it hampered the growth of the endoprosthesis market. The Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation reports that nearly 30,000 primary and 3,000 revision hip and knee arthroplasty procedures were cancelled each week in July 2020. Thus, it depicts the loss the endoprosthesis market witnessed due to the COVID_19 pandemic.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of osteoarthritis among them will drive the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the analysis period. According to the UN, the geriatric population, which comes under the category of age 65 years and above, is expected to account for 16% of the total population by 2050. Thus, it will present potential growth prospects for the global market during the analysis period. Moreover, the rising prevalence of endoprosthesis in women is projected to contribute to market growth. The World Health Organization estimates that osteoarthritis and degenerative joint disease is one of the ten most disabling disease conditions. Additionally, symptomatic contract osteoarthritis is projected to affect 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women of 60, which will fuel the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the analysis period.
Technological advancements in endoprosthesis devices are projected to contribute to the growth of the endoprosthesis market during the analysis period. Further, rising awareness about endoprosthesis will also drive the market forward.
On the flip side, adverse effects of endoprosthesis post-treatment may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
North America is projected to hold the largest share in the endoprosthesis market, owing to the rising adoption of technically advanced healthcare products. Further, the Asia-Pacific endoprosthesis market is expected to record potential growth due to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of osteoarthritis. Moreover, the population is growing steeply in the region, which will open doors of opportunities for the endoprosthesis market during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Johnson & JohnsonServices, Inc. (US)
Zimmer Biomet HoldingsInc. (US)
Stryker (US)
Smith & Nephew (UK)
CorinLtd (UK)
MedactaInternational SA (Switzerland)
Exactech, Inc. (US)
MicroPortOrthopedics,Inc. (US)
BraunMelsungenAG (Germany)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global endoprosthesis market segmentation focuses on Product, Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Elbow, Finger/Hand, Ankle/Foot, and Region.
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Product
Knee
Hip
Shoulder
Elbow
Finger/Hand
Ankle/Foot
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Knee
Primary Knee Replacement
Partial Knee Replacement
Revision Knee Replacement
Tumor
Custom Made Replacement
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Hip
Primary Hip Replacement
Partial Hip Replacement
Revision Hip Replacement
Tumor
Custom Hip Replacement
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Shoulder
Primary Shoulder Replacement
Revision Shoulder Replacement
Tumor
Custom Shoulder Replacement
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Elbow
Total Elbow Replacement
Radial Head Replacement
Tumor
Custom Made Replacements
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Finger/Hand
Total Wrist Replacement
PIP Finger Prosthesis
MCP Finger Prosthesis
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Ankle/Foot
Total Ankle
Great Toe Implant
Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
