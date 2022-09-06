Endoprosthesis Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

The global endoprosthesis market size was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global endoprosthesis market is projected to grow to US$ 61.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Endoprosthesis is a treatment that involves implant to replace a joint in the body that has lost functioning capabilities due to damage or illness. Degenerative joint disease, fractures, and malignancies are all common signs that an endoprosthesis should be used.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, surgeons had been told to agree to only necessary surgical procedures. The majority of arthroplasty procedures, such as endoprosthesis procedures, were put on halt as they do not fall under the category of necessary surgeries. As a result, it hampered the growth of the endoprosthesis market. The Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation reports that nearly 30,000 primary and 3,000 revision hip and knee arthroplasty procedures were cancelled each week in July 2020. Thus, it depicts the loss the endoprosthesis market witnessed due to the COVID_19 pandemic.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of osteoarthritis among them will drive the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the analysis period. According to the UN, the geriatric population, which comes under the category of age 65 years and above, is expected to account for 16% of the total population by 2050. Thus, it will present potential growth prospects for the global market during the analysis period. Moreover, the rising prevalence of endoprosthesis in women is projected to contribute to market growth. The World Health Organization estimates that osteoarthritis and degenerative joint disease is one of the ten most disabling disease conditions. Additionally, symptomatic contract osteoarthritis is projected to affect 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women of 60, which will fuel the growth of the global endoprosthesis market during the analysis period.

Technological advancements in endoprosthesis devices are projected to contribute to the growth of the endoprosthesis market during the analysis period. Further, rising awareness about endoprosthesis will also drive the market forward.

On the flip side, adverse effects of endoprosthesis post-treatment may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the endoprosthesis market, owing to the rising adoption of technically advanced healthcare products. Further, the Asia-Pacific endoprosthesis market is expected to record potential growth due to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of osteoarthritis. Moreover, the population is growing steeply in the region, which will open doors of opportunities for the endoprosthesis market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Johnson & JohnsonServices, Inc. (US)

Zimmer Biomet HoldingsInc. (US)

Stryker (US)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

CorinLtd (UK)

MedactaInternational SA (Switzerland)

Exactech, Inc. (US)

MicroPortOrthopedics,Inc. (US)

BraunMelsungenAG (Germany)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global endoprosthesis market segmentation focuses on Product, Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Elbow, Finger/Hand, Ankle/Foot, and Region.

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Product

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Elbow

Finger/Hand

Ankle/Foot

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Knee

Primary Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement

Tumor

Custom Made Replacement

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Hip

Primary Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Hip Replacement

Tumor

Custom Hip Replacement

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Shoulder

Primary Shoulder Replacement

Revision Shoulder Replacement

Tumor

Custom Shoulder Replacement

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Elbow

Total Elbow Replacement

Radial Head Replacement

Tumor

Custom Made Replacements

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Finger/Hand

Total Wrist Replacement

PIP Finger Prosthesis

MCP Finger Prosthesis

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Ankle/Foot

Total Ankle

Great Toe Implant

Global Endoprosthesis Market, By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

