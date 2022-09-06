Gaming Console Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2022-2030

The global gaming console market size was US$ 35.1 billion in 2021. The global gaming console market is projected to grow to US$ 57.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly upsurged the demand for online games. Due to the rapidly spreading terror of the pandemic, governments in the affected countries imposed strict lockdowns, which, in turn, increased the inclination toward online games. Thus, it presents potential prospects for the gaming console market. However, the industry witnessed supply chain disruptions as a result of the pandemic. Various manufacturers faced challenges related to import and export, which created demand-supply gaps. Thus, it impeded the growth of the gaming console market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for 3D video games will primarily drive the gaming console market during the analysis period. 3D video games are trending among youngsters. Further, rising disposal income and growing investments by gamers are projected to present attractive prospects for the gaming console market. Further, the growing inclination towards YouTube videos, vlogging, etc., is projected to be opportunistic for the gaming console market during the analysis period.

Prominent industry players like Microsoft and Sony are focusing on the development of 3D gaming consoles is projected to escalate the market growth. Upgradation in augmented and virtual reality in the development of 3D video games, combined with the trending MMOGs (massively multiplayer online gaming options), will be major growth drivers in the coming years.

Additionally, wireless gaming consoles are getting traction due to the comfort it offers. Users are no longer required to face problems associated with the tangled wire and cuts that frequently happen in the wired consoles. On the flip side, a lack of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the gaming console market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific gaming console market is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the growing advancement in technologies and rapidly growing demand for gaming consoles in countries like China, Japan, and India. Further, the fact that Asia-Pacific is home to some of the giant industry players, such as Nintendo Co. Ltd, Sony, etc., will raise the possibilities for the Asia-Pacific gaming console market.

Due to the rising demand for gaming consoles built on cutting-edge technologies like AR/VR platforms, cloud services, Bluetooth, 3D technology, and others, the North American region is anticipated to have a phenomenal growth rate during the forecast period. Due to increasing consumer spending in the UK, France, Germany, and other countries, the gaming console industry in Europe is anticipated to increase significantly. A greater number of modern technologies are projected to be adopted in the region.

Competitors in the Market

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Logitech Inc. (Switzerland)

Valve Corporation (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global gaming console market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Type

Home Console

Handheld Console

Hybrid Console

Based on Application

Gaming

Non-Gaming

Based on End User

Residential

Commercial

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

