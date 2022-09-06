Enteral Feeding Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2027.Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is valued approximately at USD 5.95 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Enteral feeding formulas are for the people who are not able to eat or digest normally due to a condition or injury that prevents eating a regular diet by mouth. Rising trend of preterm births is growing the demand in the market. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, new product launches by private players and rising geriatric population around the world is growing the demand for eternal feeding formulas in the market. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer cases in United States was 1,762,450 which was expected to reach 1.8 million in 2020. Also, in 2020, Victus, Inc. launched Abintra Care, a specialized nutrition that can support the immune system. Furthermore, technological advancements in products and growing preference for consumption of disease specific formulas are expected to fuel the growth in near future. However, lack of awareness for clinical nutrition in medical and healthcare community and complications associated with enteral feeding may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis. North America is dominating across the world in terms of revenue due to growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and other neurological conditions. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing number of preterm birth and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi

Nestl?(C)

Victus, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Standard formula

Disease-specific formula

By Flow Type:

Intermittent feeding flow

Continuous feeding flow

By Stage:

Adult

Pediatric

By Indication:

Alzheimer’s

Nutrition Deficiency

Cancer Care

Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Orphan Diseases

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals

Homecare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

