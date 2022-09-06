Cannabis Cultivation Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market to reach USD 365.4 billion by 2027.Global Cannabis Cultivation Market is valued approximately at USD 141.62 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Cannabis plants have psychoactive properties, each part of the plant (seed, dried leaves and other parts) are useful and generally used for medicinal and recreational purposes. Growing trend of legalizing cultivation and processing of hemp in various countries is growing the application of cannabis in various products such as pharmaceuticals.

Growing legalization and adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic disease, rising use of cannabis in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages and cosmetics and rising cultivation area for cannabis is growing the market of cannabis worldwide. For instance, in June 2021, governor of Connecticut (United States), signed a legislation for legalizing the adult-use of cannabis in Connecticut. The law includes provisions such as, possession of cannabis among adults age 21 and over will be legal in Connecticut from July 1, 2021, from October 2021, patients participating in Connecticut’s medical marijuana program will be permitted to cultivate up to six cannabis plants and others. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others are expected to fuel the demand for cannabis in pharmaceuticals market. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer cases in United States was 1,762,450 which was expected to reach 1.8 million in 2020. However, demand and supply gap and legalizing medical cannabis for only selected indications may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of revenue and is also expected to grow at a fastest pace during forecast period due to rising awareness about cannabis, growing patient pool for the marijuana treatment and its medical benefits coupled with suitable climatic condition in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holdings, Inc.

Better Holdings

Pacific Cannabis Growers

Atlas Growers

CannTrust Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Biomass:

Hemp

Marijuana

By Application:

Medical Consumption

Recreational Consumption

Industrial Consumption

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

