QPCR Reagents Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global QPCR Reagents Market to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027.Global QPCR Reagents Market is valued approximately at USD 1.89 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

However, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The polymerase chain reaction is used to synchronize the amplification and quantification of nucleic acids. In comparison to the conventional polymerase chain reaction, which screens at the conclusion of the procedure, it screens the magnification of a specific DNA fragment. The rising prevalence of infectious and genetic illnesses has increased the demand for diagnostic tests that can assist people in taking preventative measures.

The demand for fpr genetic testing has increased as the senior population is increasing. In the last ten years, a slew of genome projects has been launched. For instance, the incidence of cancer in the United States is 439.2 per 100,000 people per year, according to a 2018 report by the National Cancer Institute. Infectious illness prevalence is also high in the United States and Mexico. Furthermore, according to Cancer Research UK, the number of people diagnosed with cancer is anticipated to rise in the future. According to the research, if current trends in major cancer incidence and population growth continue, there would be 27.5 million new cancer cases globally each year by 2040. This represents a 61.7 percent increase over 2018 (17 million). However, technical limitations associated with qPCR may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to have the largest share of the qPCR reagents market. The growth of the North American market is being driven by factors such as high penetration of qPCR technologies among key end users, increasing public and private funding to expand the application base of qPCR, ongoing product advancements in the field of qPCR reagents, and continuous reductions in the average cost of genome sequencing.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Affymetrix, Inc.

Quanta Biosciences, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Detection Method:

Dye-based Reagents

Probe & Primer-based Reagents

By Packaging Method:

qPCR Core Kits

qPCR Mastermixes

By End user:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

By Application:

Diagnostic

Research

Forensic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

