Individual Quick Freezing Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2027

Global Individual Quick Freezing Market to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2027.Global Individual Quick Freezing Market is valued approximately at USD 18.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) is a food processing technology which refers to the rapid freezing of individual pieces of food rather than bulk or block freezing. The perforated bedplate, which replaces the belts traditionally used in individual quick freezers (IQFs), is a new invention in terms of beds used for IQFs. Product transportation is based on a proprietary technique that uses static friction between the product to be frozen and the bedplate to move an asymmetric bedplate in the direction of transportation. The market growth is driven by rise convenience food products sales and growth in consumer demand for perishable foods. For instance, as per Statista, From 2008 to 2020, the annual revenue of Germany’s convenience food manufacturing sector. The German convenience food manufacturing sector produced revenues to about USD 4.83 billion in 2020, up from USD 4.61 billion the previous year. However, environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

During the forecast period, the North American region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the individual rapid freezing market. This is primarily owing to the presence of a significant number of IQF equipment manufacturers in the region, as well as a rise in consumer demand for frozen food products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rosemary and Thyme Limited

SunOpta Inc.

Dole Packaged Foods LLC

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Venus Processing and Packaging Limited

Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd.

Cal Pacific Specialty Foods

Milne Fruit Pty Ltd.

Brecon Foods

Frutex Australia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

By Technology:

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

By Processing stages:

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

By Equipment type:

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

