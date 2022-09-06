Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2027

Global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market to reach USD $Billion by 2027.Global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle market is being driven by expanding electric vehicles market around the world. For instance, according to the Statista, the market share of electric cars (EV) in 2020 has been largest in China with the share of 5.75%, second comes South Korea and then New Zealand with the share of 2.85% and 2.77% respectively.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3136

Another major driving factor for the market is the favorable government initiatives to promote adoption of New Energy Vehicles. For instance: in 2019, the Government of India approved FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme for developing positive ecosystem for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country. Furthermore, the growing investments by the companies, contribution towards sustainable manufacturing and technology upgradations to innovate new products will provide new opportunities for the global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle industry. For instance, Toyota claimed to include solid-state battery as the part of their EV lineup by 2025. However, high prices of electric vehicles and lack of standardized and uniform regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are segmented for the regional analysis of the global Electric Components for New Energy Vehicle Market. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to expanding automotive industry, favorable government initiatives, presence of large established manufacturers of electric vehicles and technological advancements in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Electric

Bosch

Philips

MANN+HUMMEL

Gaubb Group

Sanhua Group

Freudenberg Group

Nidec

Fujikoki

Universe Filter

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3136

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Brushless Motors

High Voltage PTC Heaters

Electronic Expansion Valve (EXV)

Others

By Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3136

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3136

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/