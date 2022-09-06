Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Size, In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market to reach USD 26.99 billion by 2027.Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 17.14 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Thermal Barrier Coatings are extensively used in various end uses such as electronics, aerospace and others for protecting metallic components. The global Thermal Barrier Coatings market is being driven by the expanding automobile industry around the world. The major driving factor for the market growth is the increase in semiconductor sales due to its favourable properties.

For instance: according to the Statista, the global sales of semiconductors have increased rapidly from USD 35.34 Billion in January 2020 to USD 40.01 Billion in January 2021. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements, increasing end-use industries, will provide new opportunities for the global Thermal Barrier Coatings industry. However, unstable raw material prices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is analyzed on the basis of major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing demand for epoxy resin in the paints & coatings industry, increasing automobile vehicles growth and industrial and economic growth have stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

The Welding Institute (TWI) Ltd.

H.C. Starck, Inc

ASB Industries Inc

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Integrated Global Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Metal

Ceramic

Intermetallic

Others

By Technology:

Electron-beam Physical Vapor Deposition

High-Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF)

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Air Plasma

Others

By Combination:

Ceramic Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia (YSZ)

Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3)

MCrAiY

Mullite-based

Others

By Application:

Stationary Power Plants

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

