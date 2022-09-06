Personal Hygiene Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Personal Hygiene Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Personal Hygiene Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The global Personal Hygiene market is being driven by surge in the emergence of new infectious diseases. For instance, occurrence of infectious covid-19 in the year 2019 all around the world. The other driving factor for the market is the increase in the adoption of new strategies by the related companies. For instance, in June 2021, Pee Safe Company raised USD 250 Million in a Pre-Series B round to accelerate R&D and product launches with respect to feminine hygiene and wellness.

Furthermore, the growing awareness for the hygienic products, rising favorable government initiatives to promote personal hygiene and expanding ability and willingness to purchase these products due to rise in personal income will provide new opportunities for the global Personal Hygiene industry. However, presence of organic and chemical free personal care products may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are analyzed for the regional analysis of the global Personal Hygiene Market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing population, increasing awareness campaigns by the government and private organizations and enhanced standards of living have stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

P&G

Syndy Pharma

Colgate-Palmolive Company

B. Braun Melsungen

HARTMANN

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Soaps

Hand Sanitizers

Bath and Shower Products

Face Care Products

Other Products

By Gender:

Unisex

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Supermarkets

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

