Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market to reach USD 8.35 Billion by 2027.Global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market is valued approximately at USD 5.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

COVID-19 Antigen Tests have been gaining popularity as they are patient-friendly, easy to use, and have short test-to result timeline. The global COVID-19 Antigen Test market is being driven by the emergence of new deadly COVID-19 variants worldwide. For instance, according to the UK Health Ministry, in July 2021, ‘Lambda’, new COVID-19 strain has been detected in more than 30 countries.

The other driving factor for the market growth is the increasing introduction of new antigen test kits by the private companies. For instance, in May 2021, MyLab Discovery Solutions, Indian company launched CoviSelf, the India’s first self-use Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit available in the pharmacies across India. Furthermore, the growing concern among the people related to spread and influence of emerging variants, increasing cost of Covid-19 tests in the hospitals along with delay in results, possibility of catching infection in the long standing queue in the hospitals and increasing number of companies entering in the market will provide new opportunities for the global COVID-19 Antigen Test industry. However, unstable regulatory procedures for the approval may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The global COVID-19 Antigen Test Market is segmented on the basis of regional analysis considering the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing infection among the large population, emergence of new startups and favorable government regulations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott

SD Biosensor Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd

GenBody Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Access Bio., Inc.

ADS biotech Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Platforms

Reagents & Kits

Services

By End-Use:

Clinics & Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Labs

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

