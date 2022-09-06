Food Minerals Market Size Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Food Minerals Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Food Minerals Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Minerals are essential for the development and growth of human body, but they are not biologically synthesized, which is why they are consumed from the different types of food. The global Food Minerals market is being driven by the rising fatalities due to nutritional deficiency.

For instance, according to a WHO factsheet of 2020, nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A, iron, or iodine caused approximately 45% of fatalities among children under the age of five globally. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase in favorable government regulations or initiatives to promote the consumption of nutrient rich diet. Furthermore, the growing adoption of natural food-based mineral in pharmaceutical industries and rise in allergies & weak immune systems will provide new opportunities for the global Food Minerals industry. However, high cost of products and rising consumption of unhealthy junk food may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is segmented on the basis of the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World of the global Food Minerals Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising incidences of obesity and presence of large established manufacturers have stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for healthy food habits and rising incidences of diseases in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sigma Minerals Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Dangote Industries Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Omya AG

CalciTech Europe Limited

Waitaki Bio

ABF Ingredients

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Zinc

Magnesium

Calcium

Others

By Source:

Marine

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

By Application:

Nutraceutical Industries

Pharmaceutical industries

Food & Beverage Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

