Taipei mayor intends to enforce capital punishment if elected Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who had earlier announced his presidential bid, said Tuesday (Sept. 6) that he would enforce the death penalty if he became president of Taiwan.

Capital punishment is a legal penalty in Taiwan. The death penalty can be imposed for a number of serious crimes, including murder, treason, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Currently, there are 38 people on death row, and the last execution was carried out in 2020. Executions are typically carried out by shooting prisoners through the heart.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) once said, “Abolishing capital punishment is a universal goal.” Over the past six years of her presidency, only two death sentences have been carried out.

During a Taipei City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 6), Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) asked the mayor if he would enforce death penalties if he was elected president of Taiwan, China Times reported.

Ko answered, “I would say yes," and then mumbled about changing the law.

Wang followed up the question by asking whether Ko meant to say that the law regarding the death penalty should be enforced unless it is changed. In response, Ko said he does not like that the law was made as if it was for reference only, adding, “Over a long period of time, people will not trust the government anymore,” per China Times.