Smart Lighting Market To Be Driven By Growth In Near Future| Bajaj Electricals, Wipro Lighting, Philips

Smart Lighting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Lighting Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

In terms of revenue, the India smart lighting market was valued at INR 7.63 Bn in 2018, which is expected to reach INR 80.56 Bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~48.87% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-smart-lighting-market/QI042

Digitization is changing the way consumers, government and businesses interact with the physical world. The lighting industry is expected to be the next digital disruptor, owing to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart lighting is an emerging technology that is replacing conventional lightings like halogens, CFLs, and incandescent bulbs with efficient LED lights and sensors for energy conservation. Smart lights have automated controls which make adjustments depending on various conditions like availability of daylight.

Market insights

Favorable government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street and office lighting and evolving lifestyle of Indian consumers establish a positive environment for the growth of the smart lighting market in India. The government has initiated the smart street lighting installation program in all major cities of the country. The development of third-party apps, voice assistants, and new product formats that connect with people are further driving the smart lighting market.

Although the rapid growth in digitization offers ample opportunities, significant barriers like lack of interoperability and standardization in smart devices, high costs, and complexity in system configuration tend to slowdown the adoption of smart lights in India.

Industry players are moving towards enhanced technologies like Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) and solar-based smart lighting that is expected to transform the smart lighting market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-smart-lighting-market/QI042

Segmentation insights

Based on application, the smart lighting market industry can be segmented into smart outdoor and smart indoor lighting. Street lights comprise the most substantial portion of the outdoor lighting segment. Smart outdoor lighting finds its application in industrial and commercial spaces. Smart indoor lights, on the other hand, have their application in smart residential homes.

Based on the lighting source, liquid display bulb, down lights and batten lights are the major segments. DMX, DALI, and power over Ethernet are major wired lighting technologies, whereas Zigbee and Bluetooth are major wireless technologies

Competitive insights

The industry is fragmented but comprises a few well-established players like Wipro, Philips and Syska. As smart lighting technology is relatively untapped, new players like Xiaomi, Svarochi and Halonix are rapidly gaining market share. The industry is attracting investments from foreign players offering other smart devices.

Companies covered

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Wipro Lighting

Philips India Limited

Syska LED Light Private Limited

Osram India

Schneider Electric India Private Limited

Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Svarochi Lighting

Halonix Technologies Private Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-smart-lighting-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-smart-lighting-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/